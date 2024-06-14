Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Invests $2.68 Million in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 164,793 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,808,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $691.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

