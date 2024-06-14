Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $128.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.28.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

