Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after buying an additional 166,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $506.12 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

