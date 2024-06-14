Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases 20,654 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 110.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $288.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

