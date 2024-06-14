Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases 21,007 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 197.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

NYSE:TJX opened at $108.26 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

