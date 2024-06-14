Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 50,956 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.4 %

WSC opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

