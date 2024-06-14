Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes $3.15 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Capri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capri by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in Capri by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49,879 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $15,072,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capri by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPRI opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

