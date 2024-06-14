Brian Chesky Sells 115,385 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $16,990,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,861,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.