Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires 1,986 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

