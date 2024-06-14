Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires 789 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

