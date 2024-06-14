Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Genpact by 140.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of G stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

