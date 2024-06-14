Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $187.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

