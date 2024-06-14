Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,469 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $212.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

