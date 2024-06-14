Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $127,675,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 475,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.91. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $114.28.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

