Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $763,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $10,079,000. Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,375.3% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 79,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 74,034 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,041,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,703,000 after acquiring an additional 133,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,754,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

