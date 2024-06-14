Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $763,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $10,079,000. Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,375.3% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 79,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 74,034 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,041,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,703,000 after acquiring an additional 133,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,754,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CZR opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $60.27.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.
