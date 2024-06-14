Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $813,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Corning makes up approximately 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

