Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Service Co. International comprises 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Service Co. International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 414,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SCI opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

