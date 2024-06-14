Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of HST opened at $18.30 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

