Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $606,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $3,300,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 182,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $151.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

