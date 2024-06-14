Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $666,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,606,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,366,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,162,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,628,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $374.43 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

