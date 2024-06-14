Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,859,000 after purchasing an additional 409,810 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,527,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 851,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $132.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

