Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,101,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

NYSE:USB opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

