Broad Bay Capital Management LP Has $59.32 Million Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the quarter. Green Plains accounts for approximately 6.9% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $59,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 100.0% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 600,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 703,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 179,511 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,498.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 151,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 141,890 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

