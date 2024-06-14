Broad Bay Capital Management LP Invests $10.41 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,000. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.2% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $396.39 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

