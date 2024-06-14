Broad Run Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,934 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 5.5% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $40,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $237.55 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $238.40. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.04.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

