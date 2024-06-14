Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 105,789 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105,789 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group makes up about 7.6% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $57,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 916,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 401,324 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 480.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $975.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.52. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.83 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

