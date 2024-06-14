Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 15,814 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,018 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average is $103.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $182.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

