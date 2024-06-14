Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 173,858 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,858 shares during the period. American Woodmark accounts for about 4.2% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 2.08% of American Woodmark worth $31,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after buying an additional 183,336 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 125,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,027,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Woodmark by 51.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

