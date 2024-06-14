Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 310,530 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,530 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up about 8.6% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield worth $64,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brookfield alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 233,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Down 2.1 %

BN opened at $41.01 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on BN

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,407,131 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,099. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.