Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises 2.8% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,657.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,629.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,375.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $99.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.