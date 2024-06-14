Broad Run Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,069 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 7.4% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AON worth $55,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $295.42 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

