Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,678.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,352.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,245.46. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $795.09 and a 1-year high of $1,735.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $778.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

