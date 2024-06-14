Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $1,680.00 to $2,000.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Melius started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,667.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,678.99 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $795.09 and a 1-year high of $1,735.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,352.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,245.46. The company has a market capitalization of $778.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

