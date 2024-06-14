Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $2,010.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Melius initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Trading Up 12.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $1,678.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,352.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,245.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $795.09 and a 12-month high of $1,735.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Shares of Broadcom are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

