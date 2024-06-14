Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00 at Oppenheimer

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,667.48.
Broadcom shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
