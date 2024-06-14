Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 13% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) were up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1,735.85 and last traded at $1,689.55. Approximately 4,619,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,835,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,495.51.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,667.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 12.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,352.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,245.46. The company has a market cap of $778.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.