Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Price Target at C$29.85

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. Also, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,836 shares of company stock worth $3,222,500. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.86 and a 52-week high of C$26.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.93.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

