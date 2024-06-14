Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target at $10.33

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 18.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

