Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) PT at $107.57

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

