Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) PT at C$53.44

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.44.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at C$48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$52.34. The firm has a market cap of C$103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.23.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.64%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.