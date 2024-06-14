Brokerages Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) PT at $16.00

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have commented on LAND shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $485.63 million, a PE ratio of 225.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 933.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 34.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 18.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

