Brokerages Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) PT at $109.50

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Get Insperity alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NSP

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $106.79. Insperity has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $126.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insperity by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,090,000 after purchasing an additional 780,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,085,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after purchasing an additional 207,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Insperity by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,846,000 after purchasing an additional 188,894 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.