Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Target Price at GBX 487

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 479.40 ($6.10).

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.19) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.78) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

JD opened at GBX 122.05 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.61. The firm has a market cap of £6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,110.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.75 ($2.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

