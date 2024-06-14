Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Target Price at $84.29

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $87.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.