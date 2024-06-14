Brokerages Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) PT at $300.64

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.64.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $187.96 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $130,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,236.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,669. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

