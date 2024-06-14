Brokerages Set SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target at $22.50

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SSTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSTI

SoundThinking Trading Down 3.3 %

SSTI opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $177.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.21.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 15.9% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.