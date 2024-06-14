Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 952.3% from the May 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRSH opened at $0.11 on Friday. Bruush Oral Care has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

