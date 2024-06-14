Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 952.3% from the May 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bruush Oral Care Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BRSH opened at $0.11 on Friday. Bruush Oral Care has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.
Bruush Oral Care Company Profile
