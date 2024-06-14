Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Shares Purchased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) by 130.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,913 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 1.45% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 507.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 74,392 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

BUJA opened at $10.65 on Friday. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

