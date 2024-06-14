Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires 239,378 Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 728.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 239,378 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 4.32% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Separately, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CEE opened at $10.23 on Friday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.