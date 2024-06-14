Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires 4,065 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,524 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.00.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.