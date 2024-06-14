Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires 4,065 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,524 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

